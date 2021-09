If you name your country band Tobacco City, you’re duty bound to play some songs about bad decisions. The Chicago combo discharges that obligation in good, old-fashioned style. Nick Usalis’ pedal steel practically weeps on semi-eponymous theme “Tobacco City Waltz,” hovering over Chris Coleslaw and Lexi Goddard’s harmonies like a raincloud as they relate the sorry details of some ill-considered statements that have led to some deeply regretted actions. And given their druthers, they’d make some of those mistakes again. The revved-up rhythm and rapid-fire exchanges between the two singers on “AA Blues” leave little doubt that the song’s protagonists remember their nights of drinking and dancing far more specifically than they do the consequences that have forced them into daily-meeting-dependent recovery.