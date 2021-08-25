Cancel
Against the trend, some Florida school districts keep masks optional

By Jeffrey S. Solochek
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
Opponents and supporters of a mask mandate square off outside the Pinellas County school district headquarters before the school board’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Largo. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

As more Florida school districts adopted mask mandates without opt-out provisions, one bucked the trend after hearing hours of public commentary. It did so as a court case considering whether the governor’s invocation of the state’s new parental rights law was appropriate continued for a second day. Read on for the latest on that story and more Florida education news.

The Pinellas County School Board rejected a motion to hold a special session to consider a mask mandate. The majority said they did not want to take action that might violate state law. Board members in the minority said they hoped the district would continue to look for ways to reduce virus spread in the schools. “We don’t have to do nothing,” member Laura Hine said. “I would like for us to do everything we can up to the law.”

It wasn’t alone in staying the course. The Polk County School Board heard arguments on both sides of the mask divide, but took no action, the Ledger reports. One board member’s motion to impose an emergency mask rule died as the chairperson did not ask for a second to the motion. • The Manatee County School Board maintained its mask mandate with opt outs, extending it through October, WFLA reports.

Two additional school districts got tougher, bringing the total to 10. The Orange County School Board implemented a mask mandate for the next 60 days, the Orlando Sentinel reports. • The Indian River County School Board also adopted a new mask mandate. It rule, which includes a medical exception, applies to prekindergarten through eighth grade for the next two weeks, TC Palm reports.

And those districts that preceded them with strict mask rules stood by their policies. The Broward County school district told the state its policy was legal, and accused the state of breaking the law, the Sun-Sentinel reports. • The Leon County School Board rejected a motion to overturn superintendent Rocky Hanna’s authority to impose a mask mandate, the Tallahassee Democrat reports.

The Palm Beach County school district will hold off enforcing its mandate a bit longer. The superintendent says students who refuse to follow the rules soon could find themselves isolated from their classes, WPTV reports.

What are the charter schools doing? In Palm Beach County, they’re enforcing their own mask rules separately from the district, WPEC reports.

The question of whether the state’s stance is legal continued to be aired out in court. The defense for the state began its arguments on Tuesday, the News Service of Florida reports. More from Florida Phoenix.

Mask mandates aren’t just for students. The St. Johns County school district will require adults on campuses to wear face coverings for the next 30 days, the St. Augustine Record reports. • The Indian River County school district took a similar action, TC Palm reports.

A new poll shows Floridians favor school masks. It also indicates support for school boards to make the decision, Florida Politics reports.

More coronavirus concerns

The surge continues. Brevard County schools reported 626 new positive cases and 3,400 quarantines on Tuesday, Florida Today reports. • Hundreds of Bay County students and staff are under quarantine after the second week of classes, the Panama City News Herald reports. • This year’s caseload is much higher than the same period a year ago for Volusia and Flagler county schools, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reports.

One Duval County school is headed back to online learning. Baldwin Middle-Senior High had such a high virus caseload that the health department couldn’t keep up with requests for contact tracing, the Florida Times-Union reports. It will return to in-person classes in September. • Orange County’s Celebration K-8 School will close for the rest of this week because of a virus outbreak attributed to spread at the school’s open house, Spectrum 13 reports.

If it’s not one thing, it’s another. Some South Florida parents are upset that their district proposed providing coronavirus testing for students exposed to others who have tested positive, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

Palm Beach County schools announced new rules for athletic events. Attendance will be limited to 50 percent of capacity, and masks will be required, the Palm Beach Post reports.

In other school news

A Tampa school resource officer who was fired over his use of a racial epithet has his job back. An oversight board said the penalty did not fit the offense. Officer Delvin White won’t be returning to Middleton High, though.

The University of South Florida has begun its national presidential search. It started with the choice of a headhunter.

The Palm Beach County school district has a bus driver shortage. Officials are seeking creative solutions to ease the crunch, WPEC reports.

A new charter high school is coming to Martin County. Officials say the school would help bolster community in an often overlooked area, WPTV reports.

The Citrus County school district is examining how it reunites students and parents after an evacuation. The district’s police chief wants to set up a clear incident chain of command, the Citrus County Chronicle reports.

An Escambia County high school official told female students to “dress the way you want people to address you.” The comments caused a backlash in the community, with many reading the message as one that girls would be to blame for any sexual assault they experience, the Pensacola News-Journal reports.

Don’t miss a story. Here’s a link to yesterday’s roundup.

Before you go ... Looking for a show to binge watch? “We Are Lady Parts” has an interesting premise, great music and only six episodes, so it doesn’t take too long. It’s on Peacock, if you have it.

• • •

Sign up for the Gradebook newsletter!

Every Thursday, get the latest updates on what’s happening in Tampa Bay area schools from Times education reporter Jeffrey S. Solochek. Click here to sign up.

