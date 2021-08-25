Prediction time: Looking into our crystal ball for EPC football

We didn’t think it was possible, but the Easton Area School District and Alumni Varsity E Club have managed to create controversy out of something as wholesome and American as eating a hot dog under the Friday night lights of a high school football game. As of Wednesday, the district and the booster club for the Red Rovers remained locked in a dispute over issues – including a code violation – with the aging Cottingham Stadium concession stands. It’s dragged on even as the community celebrates the completion of a more than $15 million stadium rehab project and the start of a new season. The booster club, which built the stands and uses proceeds to fund scholarships and other benefits for student athletes, blames the district for miscommunication after the district decided against spending money on building new stands as part of the rehab project. The club’s postponed concession service as a result. The district says the club is welcome to use the existing stands as its always done and contends it’s the club’s responsibility to be prepared for concession service at the start of the new season. Both entities look bad here, and their inability to reach a timely agreement is hardly the kind of example they should be giving to kids who need to learn teamwork and conflict resolution.