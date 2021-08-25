Cancel
Northampton, PA

Prediction time: Looking into our crystal ball for EPC football

By Kyle Craig
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 4 days ago
Here it is: the post that players and coaches will point to and say, “Nobody gave us a chance, but we proved them wrong.” (Perhaps with more colorful language.) Below, are predictions for the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference North and South divisions. They should be taken with a huge grain of...

LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

Northampton, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Northampton football earns dramatic win over Becahi in duel of debuting coaches

Cooper King made his first varsity start at quarterback for Northampton Area High School a memorable one Friday night. King, a 6-foot-3 senior and former starting wide receiver, connected with junior Jaelen Richardson for the 37-yard go-ahead touchdown pass with 1:22 remaining to lift the Konkrete Kids to a 17-14 victory over visiting Bethlehem Catholic in the season opener for both teams at Lou Wolf Field at Al Erdosy Stadium.
Posted by
LehighValleyLive.com

High school football scoreboard for Aug. 27-28

Welcome to the lehighvalleylive.com high school football scoreboard for Aug. 27-28. REFRESH your browser for updated information. Berks Catholic 46, Executive Education 12 -- FINAL. Northern Lehigh 40, Muncy 21 -- FINAL. Quakertown 42, Southern Lehigh 7 -- FINAL. Pottsville 12, Selinsgrove 0 -- FINAL. North Schuylkill 33, Mount Carmel...
Easton, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Williams adds to Easton football’s historic evening with 6 TDs on 6 carries

A few Easton Red Rovers have rushed for six touchdowns in a game. None of them, however, have done it on just six carries. Not until Friday night, at least. As if there wasn’t enough history already at play, senior tailback Marcus Williams added a record-tying performance to the mix as Easton destroyed Pocono Mountain East 76-6 in the first game at the new Cottingham Stadium.
Bangor, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bangor football starts season by shutting out Palisades

Last fall, the Bangor Area High School football team ended its season on a four-game losing skid that started with a 35-0 loss to Palisades. The Slaters kicked off 2021 with a bit of revenge. They paired a ruthless rushing attack with timely turnovers to defeat the Pirates 35-0 in a Colonial/Schuylkill cross-divisional game at Paul Farnan Field at Bangor Memorial Park on Friday night.
Posted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Task at Voorhees football: “Change the culture”

Will Letters knows what has to happen to turn Voorhees football around. “Ultimately we have to play as a team more,” said the Viking senior quarterback and free safety. “We have to play unselfish and play for each other, get our assignments down and really play as a team. That way, we’ll be winners, not losers.”
Posted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Colonial League football: What you need to know as season opens

The high school football season is about to kickoff as is the scheduling cooperative between the Colonial and Schuylkill leagues. Follow the links below to read all about the Colonial League teams as the season begins. Colonial/Schuylkill Gold Division. Colonial/Schuylkill Red Division. Colonial/Schuylkill White Division. Thank you for relying on...
Easton, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton schools, boosters set poor example for kids in concession stand feud | Turkeys & Trophies

We didn’t think it was possible, but the Easton Area School District and Alumni Varsity E Club have managed to create controversy out of something as wholesome and American as eating a hot dog under the Friday night lights of a high school football game. As of Wednesday, the district and the booster club for the Red Rovers remained locked in a dispute over issues – including a code violation – with the aging Cottingham Stadium concession stands. It’s dragged on even as the community celebrates the completion of a more than $15 million stadium rehab project and the start of a new season. The booster club, which built the stands and uses proceeds to fund scholarships and other benefits for student athletes, blames the district for miscommunication after the district decided against spending money on building new stands as part of the rehab project. The club’s postponed concession service as a result. The district says the club is welcome to use the existing stands as its always done and contends it’s the club’s responsibility to be prepared for concession service at the start of the new season. Both entities look bad here, and their inability to reach a timely agreement is hardly the kind of example they should be giving to kids who need to learn teamwork and conflict resolution.

