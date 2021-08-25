Lyons Man Charged in Vehicle Larceny Investigation
A Town of Lyons man for Unauthorized faces charges following an investigation into a larceny of a vehicle in the Town of Lyons. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 35-year old Patrick Frank after he allegedly unlawfully operated a motor vehicle without having the permission of the registered owner and failed to obey verbal commands given by deputies and State Troopers on Jackson Street in the Town of Lyons.www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
