Lyons Man Charged in Vehicle Larceny Investigation

It was declared a public nuisance by the Auburn Police Department in 2020 and on Tuesday, 8 Delevan Street was closed for one year by the city. This after the owner of the property, Brant Wright, failed to take the necessary measures to remedy the situation of an overload of nuisance calls and drug activity at the home. All 11 residents were given a chance to grab their belongings and leave. They were also allowed to meet with DSS staff and Nick’s Ride for Friends.