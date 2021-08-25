Cancel
Lyons, NY

Lyons Man Charged in Vehicle Larceny Investigation

By News Staff
Posted by 
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Town of Lyons man for Unauthorized faces charges following an investigation into a larceny of a vehicle in the Town of Lyons. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 35-year old Patrick Frank after he allegedly unlawfully operated a motor vehicle without having the permission of the registered owner and failed to obey verbal commands given by deputies and State Troopers on Jackson Street in the Town of Lyons.

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
