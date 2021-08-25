Dallas Mavericks: Will Jason Kidd leave everyone but Luka Doncic in the dark?

Knicks fans cried in misery when he was drafted 4th overall in 2015, but Kristaps Porzingis turned out to be a really solid player for New York… only for 2.5 seasons though. In just his third season in the league, Porzingis was the star of the Knicks and was named to the NBA All-Star game in 2018, but then he suffered a gruesome knee injury on February 6, 2018 that resulted in him tearing his ACL in his left knee.