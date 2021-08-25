Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

AMG National Trust Bank Buys Shares of 2,024 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 165,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,653,000 after buying an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2,929.0% in the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dfs#Amg#Human Investing Llc#Credit Suisse Group#Morgan Stanley#Sec#Nyse Dfs#Eps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksInvestorPlace

7 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for September

Tired of meme stocks? 2021 has seen a flood of stocks that have made huge gains — and often fallen back to Earth just as quickly — thanks to Reddit and retail investors. The best dividend stocks offer an alternative to meme stocks. They may not hold the promise of rapid gains, but companies that regularly pay dividends tend to be a lot more stable.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Bank of Commerce Hldgs, A Five-Year Analysis: How Important Is Re-Investing Dividends?

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
StocksInvestorPlace

10 Stocks to Buy Owned by the Top Female Portfolio Managers in America

Citywire magazine helps mutual fund portfolio managers and investors make better investments. In June, it released its list of the 20 best female portfolio managers in the U.S. Unfortunately, the magazine didn’t give you the best stocks to buy that are held by these investment professionals. I want to make...
Businessbuffalonynews.net

Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Reduces the Cost of Its Gold ETCs to Take Advantage of Investor Interest

GPF physically backed gold ETC has the lowest TCO on the market, while research highlights European pension funds expect to increase their allocation to gold. ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / The Global Palladium Fund (GPF), which offers the world's largest range of physically backed metal exchange traded commodities (ETCs), has today reduced the total expense ratio (TER) of its gold ETC from 0.145% to 0.12%. This means it has the lowest charges and total cost of ownership of any physically backed gold ETC in the world.
MarketsBenzinga

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers

On August 4, 2021, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on September 15, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers has an ex-dividend date set for for August 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.25, which equates to a dividend yield of 1.71% at current price levels.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

BofA Announces Double Downgrade On Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) reported a 3% decline in organic earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter and announced disappointing guidance for fiscal 2022, citing the timing of awards, administration changes and customer execution issues as the reasons, according to BofA Securities. The Mercury Systems Analyst: Ronald Epstein downgraded the rating...
StocksZacks.com

Discover Financial (DFS) Up 170.8% in a Year: More Room to Run?

DFS - Free Report) is well-poised for growth owing to shift of payments to the digital mode, solid second-quarter earnings and its cost-cutting measures. Over the past 30 days, the stock has witnessed its 2021 and 2022 earnings estimates move 16.1% and 3.7% north, respectively. Its return-on-equity (ROE) reflects its...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now for Retirement

Upstart is an artificial intelligence-based fintech company, growing revenue at 90% per year. Duolingo has half a billion downloads, and is the highest grossing mobile app in the education category. If you're a young investor, you have the most valuable asset in the world on your side: time. It takes...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy That Could Join the $1 Trillion Club

Currently, only five companies have market caps of $1 trillion or more. Three other companies could join their ranks, including a conglomerate, a healthcare giant, and a chipmaker with tremendous growth prospects. It wasn't all that long ago that no company on the planet claimed a market cap of $1...
MarketsZacks.com

4 Best-Performing PIMCO Mutual Funds for September

Founded in 1971, Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC or PIMCO is an internationally acclaimed investment management firm. The company provides a wide range of financial services across the globe with the help of more than 3,050 employees. PIMCO had around $2.2 trillion assets under management as of Jun 30, 2020.
StocksKokomo Perspective

Trending Stocks To Buy Today? 3 Retail Stocks To Know

3 Top Retail Stocks To Watch Ahead Of September 2021. After a stellar week for the retail industry, retail stocks could be among the most trending stocks today within the stock market. This seems to be the case even as Delta fears continue to linger over the current reopening trade. Evidently, some of the biggest names in the sector reported solid figures across the board. Just last week, Walmart (NYSE: WMT) beat its earnings expectations while Target (NYSE: TGT) had a blowout quarter. If anything, some would argue that these retail giants among others would be factors contributing to the current strength of the broader stock market now.
RetailZacks.com

Retail ETFs Mixed on Blockbuster Q2 Earnings Wave

The overall earnings picture for the retail sector this season has been robust. Total earnings from 93.8% of the sector’s total market capitalization reported so far are up 44.6% on 14.3% higher revenues, with 91.7% beating EPS estimates and 95.8% surpassing top-line estimates. This is a much stronger showing from the retailers than what we have seen from the group in other recent periods.
Marketskfgo.com

Wall Street analysts bet on Robinhood’s potential to add users

(Reuters) – Wall Street analysts on Monday took a largely upbeat view on Robinhood Markets Inc in their first ratings on the stock as they bet on the online brokerage’s ability to boost its user base, days after it warned of easing retail trading frenzy. At least six brokerages that...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Goldman Sachs MLP's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 13, 2021, Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 31, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Goldman Sachs MLP has an ex-dividend date set for for August 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.17, which equates to a dividend yield of 6.16% at current price levels.
StocksUS News and World Report

10 of the Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy for 2021

These 10 blue-chip stocks, true to their name, are holding steady so far this year. These are the top blue-chip stocks for 2021. The term "blue-chip stocks" connotes a certain type of investment: well-established, reliable companies with advantageous positions in their markets. Often, the predictability and success of these businesses allow such firms to reward shareholders with regular dividends. Investors in this subset of equity tend to eschew the higher-risk, growth-oriented parts of Wall Street for what tend to be larger-cap stocks with below-average volatility. Blue-chip equities generally tend to advance and decline less than the overall market. Here's a look at U.S. News' list of the 10 best blue-chip stocks to buy for 2021 and how they're holding up so far this year. After accounting for dividends, only one has declined so far.
Marketsincomeinvestors.com

Here’s Why Coca-Cola Co Remains a Top Dividend Stock for 2021 & Beyond

Ignore This Dividend Giant & You Might Kick Yourself Later. Despite being a household name to consumers worldwide, Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) seems to be a forgotten ticker in the stock market. Sure, KO stock did enjoy a nice rally following the market crash in March 2020, but its performance hasn’t exactly been stellar.
BusinessWinston-Salem Journal

Truist plans largest non-bank purchase with $2 billion deal for Service Finance

Truist Financial Corp.’s years-long push into the financial digital technology sector has led to its largest non-bank purchase. The bank announced Tuesday plans to spend $2 billion to buy Service Finance Co. LLC, a leading national provider of point-of-sale services primarily for the home improvement industry. The deal is projected...

Comments / 0

Community Policy