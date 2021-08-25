Open-Water Swimming and Other Acts of Civil Disobedience

As of August 24 the areas of abnormally dry and moderate drought are expanding into much of the western two-thirds of the state and this week’s heat will exacerbate this. All but the southeast corner of Barton county is rated dry. This weather is rapidly drying down corn. And there are likely yield reductions for dryland soybeans. For milo it’s a mixed bag depending on the growth stage. Earlier planted fields are starting to turn color but we also have fields just now in bloom. It’s interesting that just west of Barton is a doughnut hole where conditions are not even rated abnormally dry. The six to ten-day outlook (September 1 to 5) indicates more above normal temperatures and positively above normal precipitation. However, we are heading into the drier time of year so we will have to wait and see. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (September 3 to 9) actually indicates normal temperatures and above normal rainfall.