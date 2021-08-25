Cancel
Stocks

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives C$9.59 Consensus PT from Brokerages

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.59.

