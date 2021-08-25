Advantech and Lynx offer mission critical edge starter kit

Advantech announced its UNO-430 rugged, waterproof edge intelligence gateway. Designed for use in harsh industrial environments, UNO-430 features all-around IP69K/68-rated ingress protection and M32 and M12 I/O connectors to provide a truly watertight solution that can withstand the most demanding applications. The waterproof enclosure features a front door for easy access and maintenance as well as a cable gland that offers further ingress protection, reducing the need for waterproof cables and wiring. This comprehensive protection also eliminates the need for a waterproof cabinet, allowing customers to use the UNO-430 gateway as a standalone data acquisition gateway. Moreover, with the provision of standard M.2 2230 Wi-Fi and M.2 3052/3042 5G/LTE sockets, the UNO-430 gateway offers expandable wireless connectivity for remote communications and data transfers. To ensure flexible and convenient deployment in diverse usage scenarios, UNO-430 also supports a wide operating temperature range (-40 ~ 70 °C/-40 ~ 158 °F) and input voltage (10 ~ 36 VDC), making it suitable for general outdoor and indoor installations, including at the roadside and in manufacturing sites.