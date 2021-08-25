Nebraska authorities recover 11 lbs of fentanyl during traffic stop

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) — One man is in custody after authorities found marijuana and 11 pounds of fentanyl inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. According to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), around 11 p.m. on Monday, a Nebraska trooper spotted an vehicle with faulty lighting travel on Interstate 80 near Lexington. After pulling the vehicle over, the trooper and a deputy with the Dawson County Sheriff’s saw marijuana in plain view and conducted a search on the vehicle.