Nebraska State

Nebraska authorities recover 11 lbs of fentanyl during traffic stop

By Sam Sanderson
siouxlandproud.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) — One man is in custody after authorities found marijuana and 11 pounds of fentanyl inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. According to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), around 11 p.m. on Monday, a Nebraska trooper spotted an vehicle with faulty lighting travel on Interstate 80 near Lexington. After pulling the vehicle over, the trooper and a deputy with the Dawson County Sheriff’s saw marijuana in plain view and conducted a search on the vehicle.

