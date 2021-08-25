Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $438.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) shares rallied Tuesday after the cybersecurity company’s stock was added to the Nasdaq 100 Index (NDX) CrowdStrike shares surged as much as 9%, touching an intraday high of $267.98. Late Monday, Nasdaq announced that CrowdStrike would replace integrated-circuit maker Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) on the index. The Nasdaq 100 is an index comprising the 100 largest Nasdaq-listed non-financial companies. At last check, CrowdStrike had a market cap of just over $60 billion, while Maxim had a cap of about $28 billion. CrowdStrike shares have surged 140% over the past 12 months, compared with a 32% gain on the Nasdaq 100.