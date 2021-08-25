Cancel
Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $438.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

By Emily Schoerning
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $438.06.

