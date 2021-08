KOCHVILLE TWP, MI — A Harbor Beach teenager suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township. The crash occurred about 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, when a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu heading south on Bay Road was struck by a northbound 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, according to sheriff’s deputies. The Malibu was turning left into the driveway of Walmart at 5650 Bay Road when the Silverado struck it, deputies said.