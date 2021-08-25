Cancel
Stocks

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives $99.95 Consensus PT from Analysts

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.95.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

