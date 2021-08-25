Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share
Wall Street brokerages expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) will report earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies' earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.46). Adverum Biotechnologies reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
