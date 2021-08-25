Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

5 things to know about drought conditions and conserving water

By Rachel Fergus, Republican Eagle
Hastings Star Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the stories of the summer has been the ongoing drought in Minnesota, which has carried across the Mississippi and St. Croix rivers into Wisconsin. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday, Aug. 19, about 96.5% of Minnesota is in a drought. Here are five things to know about local conditions and water conservation.

www.hastingsstargazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Maine State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Conservation#Drought#Water Resources#Running Water#Water Supply#The U S Drought Monitor#Superior National Forest#Usgs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
AgriculturePost-Bulletin

Drought conditions worsen throughout the region

StormTRACKER meteorologist John Wheeler said it "just did not rain" in the past week in the region, which helped exceptional drought spread in central North Dakota and part of northern Minnesota and extreme drought to spread elsewhere. "We're really starting to see drought ramifications at all levels," Wheeler said, noting...
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Drought Conditions Growing in Washington County

As drier than normal conditions persist across Iowa, drought intensity is increasing in Washington County. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows this week that abnormally dry conditions have expanded across the northwest part of the county, with the rest under no drought intensity. Washington County began seeing drought conditions for the first time last week since mid June. The northern half of the state is seeing dryness with some counties experiencing extreme drought. Topsoil moisture levels in central and east central Iowa were the lowest in the state according to the weekly Crop Progress and Condition report from the USDA. Statewide topsoil moisture levels rated 23% very short, 38% short, 38% adequate, and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 27% very short, 40% short, 33% adequate, and 0% surplus. Iowa’s weekly average precipitation was .47 inch while the normal is .95 inch.
Rockford, ILMyStateline.com

Drought conditions continue for the Stateline

Moderate drought conditions have expanded a little further south and now cover a good portion of Ogle and Lee counties, as well as extending further west into northwest Illinois. The severe drought conditions over far northeast Illinois have improved slightly. Much of southern Wisconsin remains under moderate drought, with far...
PoliticsABC7 Los Angeles

SoCal board declares water supply alert as drought conditions worsen

In response to worsening drought conditions, the board of Southern California's regional water wholesaler declared a Water Supply Alert Tuesday that calls upon residents to voluntarily conserve the precious resource. The alert does not lead to any mandatory restrictions, but Californians and water agencies are urged to voluntarily conserve water.
Folsom, CAmercedcountytimes.com

Dreadful Drought Can Show Us A Thing Or Two About Our Past  

Does time travel exist? Probably not, but let’s take a shot. The California drought may give us a unique chance to go back to 1955. That’s when the Folsom Dam was built, during they heydays of dam building from the 1950s to the ’70s. California, along with the rest of the United States, experienced major population growth with the “Baby Boomer” era following World War II.
San Diego, CAeastcountymagazine.org

METROPOLITAN WATER AUTHORITY ISSUES WATER SUPPLY ALERT DUE TO SEVERE DROUGHT; COUNTY WATER AUTHORITY URGES CONSERVATION

August 21, 2021 (San Diego) -- In response to the extreme drought conditions impacting Southern California, the Metropolitan Water District’s Board of Directors on Aug. 17 declared a Water Supply Alert, calling for consumers and businesses to voluntarily reduce their water use and help preserve the region’s storage reserves. The declaration comes a day after the Bureau of Reclamation declared a first-ever shortage on the Colorado River, which typically provides about 25 percent of Southern California’s water needs.
Minnesota StatePosted by
MIX 94.9

Extreme Drought Conditions Expand in Minnesota

UNDATED -- The drought conditions continued to get worse in Minnesota over the past week. The U.S. Drought Monitor updated its information Thursday saying 58 percent of the state is now in an extreme drought, including all of Benton and Sherburne Counties and the eastern half of Stearns county. Last...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

'Fully vaccinated' Southwest flight attendant, 36, dies from COVID-19 nearly two months after testing positive following trip to Hawaii, family say

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant has died from COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated, according to his mother and best friend. Maurice 'Reggie' Shepperson, 36, died at Henderson Hospital in Las Vegas on Tuesday, nearly two months after he tested positive for the virus following a work trip to Hawaii. He...
Oregon Statewrkf.org

A County In Oregon Holds The Most Unvaccinated People In The State

Jackson County in southern Oregon has the most unvaccinated people in the state. Infection rates are rising, yet all the hospital intensive care units are already full. Hospital workers are demoralized. JPR’s Erik Neumann reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Politics12news.com

Receding waters: Why a once-thriving resort on Lake Mead has all but disappeared

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. — The water at Hoover Dam should be near the top -- but decades of drought has dropped the water level at Lake Mead 158 feet. The repercussions of a draining water supply are immense -- farms are drying up, a once-thriving marina now sits more than a mile from lake water and Arizona's Department of Water Resources is planning water cuts that could impact municipal water supplies as early as 2024.

Comments / 0

Community Policy