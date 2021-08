Being well-rounded is a great quality to have no matter what line of work you’re in, and it’s certainly come in handy during Michael D. Xavier’s acting career. Over the years, his versatility has become one of his biggest assets and he brings something magical to every character he plays. Although he doesn’t have a very long list of on-screen credits, he has been in some very popular productions such as The Blacklist and Outlander. Recently, he has also gotten some attention for his role as Dr. Steph Belcombe in the TV series Gentleman Jack. He doesn’t have any on-screen projects in the works at the moment, but we’ll probably be seeing more of him in the future. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Michael D. Xavier.