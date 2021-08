MONROE COUNTY, MI – A woman who drove while drunk, well above the legal limit, and crashed into an animal control officer is going to prison for murder. Monroe County Circuit Judge Michael Weipert sentenced Michele Anne Dropulich Thursday, Aug. 26, to 17 to 30 years in prison for the death of Monroe County Animal Control Officer Darrian May Young, who was killed in a drunk driving crash by Dropulich on June 4, 2020, at the intersection of M-50 and Raisinville Road, in Raisinville Township.