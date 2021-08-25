Davidson County manufacturer gives behind the scenes look inside plant with virtual tours
EGGER Wood Products in Lexington is now offering the public and its customers virtual tours of the company’s first North American production facility. The online plant tour gives viewers a true tour experience, offering a behind-the-scenes look at production processes including the raw particleboard and thermally fused laminate lines, apprenticeship workshops and more. EGGER one of the world’s leading wood-based materials suppliers opened its $500 million manufacturing plant in Lexington in September 2020.www.the-dispatch.com
