The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives $210.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages
The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.14.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0