Cecil County, MD

Cecil Solidarity to host back to school event with free food, haircuts, and school supplies

By Matt Hooke mhooke@chespub.com
Cecil Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELKTON — Cecil Solidarity will host a back to school event on Sunday, providing school supplies along with free haircuts and food for students. “For us it’s not just about a couple of markers and a bookbag,” Vice President Beth An Griffin said. “School starts on Wednesday, right? They might not get paid until Friday, and the way that everything’s been going, some people may not be working full time. To come up with $20 or $25 plus a tip and to be able to get an appointment somewhere to get your son or daughter’s haircut. That can be tough.”

