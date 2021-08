Goldman Sachs Asset Management is buzzing with excitement about the benefits of delivering beehives to its real estate assets. Alvéole, an organization that brings bees to buildings to help businesses improve engagement and sustainability goals, is partnering for the first time with the institutional real estate investor at more than 30 Goldman Sachs locations in major markets with eyes on future expansion as a standard offering. The initial launch at Goldman Sachs buildings in the New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco and Denver regions coincided with National Honeybee Day on Aug. 21.