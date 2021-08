If there’s one thing people like to do while sipping coffee, it’s…well, it’s a lot of things, really. Whether you prefer thumbing through a book or maybe reading an article on your favorite website (like right now, maybe?), you’re probably always looking for something to occupy your mind while enjoying that cup o’ joe. So, what if we told you you can get some of the best local coffee there is while browsing records – old and new – at Black Wax Cafe? Black Wax is one of the most unique record stores in Indiana; it’s definitely worth a visit (and a sip or two).