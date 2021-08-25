Police Looking for West Chester Robbery Suspects

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police investigators say a man allegedly stole firearms from a vehicle on Kelly Drive. Authorities state that on August 18, 2021, at 6:05 pm, the victim, a 34 year-old-male, parked his vehicle on the 800 block of Kelly Drive and when he returned to the vehicle at 7:26 PM he found the driver’s side front window shattered. After checking his vehicle he noticed his firearms, which were locked and secured in the trunk of the vehicle, were missing. One of the weapons was a Glock 9mm, and the second was a Remington model M4 Carbine 556 caliber rifle. Also missing from the vehicle was tactical gear.