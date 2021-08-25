Police Looking for West Chester Robbery Suspects
WEST CHESTER, PA — Authorities in West Chester are seeking the public’s help in finding the suspects in a robbery. Police say that on Saturday, July 17, 2021, Daman Alexander Waller and Mark C. Robinson entered a restaurant and stole credit cards from a female patron’s purse and fled the business. During the course of the investigation, West Chester Police identified both Waller and Robinson as the actors involved in the robbery. Arrest warrants have been filed at District Court 15-1-01 for Robbery, Theft, Conspiracy, and related charges.www.mychesco.com
