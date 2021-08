The stunning and complete collapse of the Cubs continued this weekend on the North side. This is a reminder that the team was 42-33 after no-hitting the Dodgers on June 24. Since that day, the Cubs are 12-39. That’s a .235 winning percentage or a 38-win pace over a full season. I know some of this is a broken record and none of this is new. But approximately the first 35 days of that were played with most of the roster still here. The team is 4-18 since the end of the Cincinnati series that preceded the bulk of the trades. That’s a .182 winning percentage or about a 30-win pace.