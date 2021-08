I’m Richard Walz, Senior Game Designer on VOLTA FOOTBALL and I’m here to bring you all the details of what to expect in this year’s experience. For FIFA 22, we’ve made VOLTA FOOTBALL all about getting together with friends, and having a great time together. We’ve changed our core gameplay to be more rewarding when playing with flair by introducing new skills and an all new Skill Meter system, provided variety and big match moments with Signature Abilities, and created new, limited time Party Game Tournaments with VOLTA ARCADE. On top of all this, we’re going to bring you new content throughout the year with VOLTA SEASONS. Here we go!