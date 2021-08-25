Flood Advisory issued for Lorain by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-25 05:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lorain The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Lorain County in north central Ohio * Until 1015 AM EDT. * At 701 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lorain, Elyria, Westlake, North Ridgeville, Avon Lake, Grafton, North Olmsted, Avon, Sheffield Lake, Eaton, Oberlin, Sheffield and Eaton Estates. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.alerts.weather.gov
