National Bank releases financial results

By Ephraim Vecina
mpamag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDriven by across-the-board increases in total revenues, National Bank reported net income of $839 million in the third quarter, versus $602 million in Q3 2020. Lower provisions for credit losses in the third quarter, stemming from a better macroeconomic outlook, also spurred the growth, National Bank said. Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes amounted to $1.038 billion, compared to $894 million a year prior.

