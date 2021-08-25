Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Why Foot Locker's Win Bolsters Outlook for Dick's Sporting Goods

By Rhian Hunt
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
  • Foot Locker handily beat Wall Street expectations in the latest quarter.
  • Some analysts believe this bodes well for upcoming results at Dick's Sporting Goods.
  • Golf, outdoor activities, and even team sports are seeing growth that is good for both enterprises.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) put its best foot forward in the stock market on Friday, Aug. 20., after reporting its fiscal second-quarter results and stomping on Wall Street consensus expectations at both the top and bottom lines. The shoe and sportswear company's share price was up more than 7% when trading closed for the weekend and rose after hours, too. However, its win also triggered a surge in the share price of Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) and a flurry of analyst optimism ahead of the sporting goods retailer's Aug. 25 earnings report.

Here's why the outlook appears sunny for both companies:

How things are looking for Foot Locker

For the its Q2 period ended July 31, 2021, Foot Locker took a big step up over last year's performance. Its $2.3 billion in revenue jumped nearly 10% year over year, and earnings per share (EPS) rose nearly tenfold from $0.43 to $4.09. The strength of its gains caught major analysts unaware, with EPS coming in $3.10 higher than expected and revenue outpacing their expectations by $190 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DJcVU_0bcG5W1a00
Image source: Getty Images.

Importantly, this year's Q2 also significantly outdid Q2 2019's pre-pandemic results when it generated $1.8 billion in revenue and $0.55 of EPS.

Another positive: the company recently announced it is boosting its dividend 50% to $0.30 quarterly from $0.20. So far this fiscal year, it has also repurchased $41 million in stock or about 745,000 shares. Earnings and comparable sales, or comps, are expected to rise in the third quarter based on "a strong back-to-school period," according to CFO Andrew Page during the company's recent Q2 earnings conference call. Page said that growth is coming from "strong demand, our focus on more full-price selling, combined with our disciplined expense management." CEO Richard Johnson added that clothing and accessories were very popular as were shoes for women and children.

Foot Locker's surge of success isn't limited just to sales of its existing product lines. The company also made a pair of acquisitions just this past month that its CEO expects to be accretive in the near future. One was its $360 million buyout of Japanese athletic clothing retailer Atmos, which Johnson says helps Foot Locker's "expansion initiative in the rapidly growing Asia-Pacific market, establishing a critical entry point in Japan." With more than 60% of revenue generated through digital orders, Atmos will also help to strengthen Foot Locker's e-commerce efforts.

The other acquisition, for $750 million, was West Coast inner city shoe and clothing retailer WSS, which saw revenue grow at a 15% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) for the three years through 2020. During the conference call, Johnson described both acquisitions as "high-growth businesses" and said he sees "a path to approximately $1 billion in sales in the next five years" for WSS. He expects the two subsidiaries together to add between $0.44 and $0.48 to EPS next year.

Why Dick's Sporting Goods jumped, too

The reason Dick's and several other sporting goods companies rose sharply immediately after Foot Locker published its Q2 results is that the mushrooming sales of athletic shoes and sportswear reaffirm strong demand for outdoor goods among Americans. In the wake of COVID-19 lockdowns and shuttering of usual entertainment venues (theme parks, restaurants, casinos, and cruise ships, among them), Americans have turned to traveling to picturesque locales in recreational vehicles or RVs, taken up golfing in record numbers, and generally driven growth in the outdoor entertainment and leisure sector.

The stock market seems to have taken Foot Locker's success as a sign that Dick's Sporting Goods will also benefit from strong, persistent growth in this sector. Data reported by Outside magazine backs up this idea. Visitors to Yellowstone National Park rose by 14% compared to 2019 during 2021's first five months, and May visitor numbers were 11% higher than in the pre-pandemice year. Other parks are seeing a similar surge, and car rentals near these vacation spots are strongly elevated.

With Dick's Q2 earnings report coming up, analysts are giving it bullish ratings and raising their price targets for its shares. Analysts at Cowen and Telsey Advisory Group have both raised their estimates on earnings, share price, and other metrics, citing the performance of Foot Locker and other peers as a harbinger for Dick's upcoming results. Dick's already had an outstanding Q1 with 115% same-store sales gains, revenue up 11% from 2020 and 22% from 2019, and a hearty guidance boost.

Overall, the upbeat sentiment about both companies looks justified. Both are benefiting from the surge in outdoor activity that has been going on for over a year now and shows no signs of weakening. In the case of Foot Locker, the company is clearly rolling its gains back into investment in future success with its dividend increases, deleveraging, share repurchases, and a bold acquisition strategy.

Dick's Sporting Goods is benefiting from the golf surge, continued opening of new stores, and a resurgence in team sports in the back-to-school season. These consumer discretionary stocks look like winners under current trends and are well worth considering as additions to your portfolio.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
120K+
Followers
57K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Rentals#Team Sports#Dick S Sporting Goods#Fl#Eps#Cfo#Japanese#Atmos#Wss#Cagr#Americans#Outside#Yellowstone National Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Country
Japan
Related
StocksCNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Nordstrom, Toll Brothers, Dick's Sporting Goods & more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Nordstrom — Shares of the retailer dropped more than 16% despite Nordstrom beating expectations on the top and bottom lines for the second quarter. The company issued its quarterly results late Tuesday. JPMorgan downgraded the stock to underweight from neutral. The investment firm said in a note to clients that Nordstrom appeared to be underperforming even though the environment may be "as good as it gets," creating risk to the downside for the stock.
RetailPosted by
Front Office Sports

Dick’s Knocks It Out of the Park With Earnings, Again

Dick’s Sporting Goods’ slogan is “Play Like You Own It — and, oh boy, have they taken those words to heart over the past year. Last Tuesday, Dick’sreported net sales of $3.27 billion for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 21% compared to Q2 2020 and a 45% increase compared to Q2 2019.
Economybizjournals

Dick's Sporting Goods latest record quarter prompts special dividend

At the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in the spring of 2020, Dick's Sporting Goods was taking the kind of business precautions many companies were as the retailer faced the frightening unknowns of stores forced to close amid the various restrictions of the pandemic. That included pay cuts, furloughs and...
Marketsinvesting.com

Dick’s Sporting Soars on Revising Guidance One More Time

Investing.com – Dick’s Sporting Goods stock (NYSE:DKS) climbed more than 11% in Wednesday’s premarket trading as record earnings in the second quarter led it to revise its guidance again. Same-store sales rose 19% and net sales rose 21% to $3.27 billion, driven by multiple factors that ranged from more people...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Dick's Sporting Goods: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) moved higher by 12.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share increased 58.26% over the past year to $5.08, which beat the estimate of $2.70. Revenue of $3,275,000,000 up by 20.72% from the same period last year, which beat...
Stocksinvesting.com

Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters Fall Premarket; Dick's Sporting Goods Rises

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Wednesday, August 25th. Please refresh for updates. Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) stock fell over 11% after the department store chain’s quarterly revenue declined 6% from pre-pandemic levels, with the company flagging supply chain issues and stiff competition. Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) stock fell 5.4%...
RetailPosted by
Footwear News

Innovative Store Concepts and Private Label Brands Drive Record Sales at Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods is a pandemic-era success story. After consistently delivering strong results over the last 12 months, the sporting goods retailer announced on Wednesday that it delivered its strongest quarter in the company’s history, with record sales and earnings. Stock for Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. soared 13% after the company reported a net income of $495.5 million, or $4.53 per diluted share, on Wednesday. Analysts and executives pointed to a variety of factors when explaining the standout performance. For starters, the retailer benefited from a surge in outdoor and athletic categories, driven by a consumer interest in hiking and the outdoors. “The...
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Dick’s Sporting Goods To Continue Opening New Stores

The transformation of Dick’s Sporting Goods into an experiential, omnichannel retailer is well underway, executives say, as consumer demand for athletic gear and apparel remains high. The company reported on Wednesday (Aug. 25) that its same-store sales are up 19.2 percent through July 31 compared to the same time a...
Financial ReportsStreet.Com

Dick's Sporting Goods Stock Jumps on Profit Report and Guidance

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) - Get Report shares jumped on Wednesday as the retailer’s fiscal-second-quarter earnings came in above expectations and it raised guidance. The Pittsburgh company is benefiting from the surge in exercise and outdoor activity that has accompanied the easing of the pandemic. Dick’s recently traded at $130.40,...
Financial ReportsInvestor's Business Daily

Dick's Sporting Goods Jumps On Earnings Beat, Shareholder Payouts

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) crushed views for the second quarter and guided higher while also boosting returns to shareholders. DKS stock popped. The athletic gear retailer announced a special dividend of $5.50 per share and a 21% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.4375 per share. It also increased its share repurchase program to a minimum of $400 million.
RetailNBC Philadelphia

Dick's Sporting Goods, Other Retailers Crack Code of Driving Up Profits

Dick's Sporting Goods reported higher profits in the second quarter, as the company's sales grew and it had fewer markdowns. The company's CEO echoed a theme of many retailers this quarter: Widening margins, as consumers go on a spending spree and companies learn how to operate a more efficient e-commerce business.
StocksCNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Dick's Sporting, J&J, Express, Shoe Carnival, others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) – The sporting goods retailer's shares jumped 4.9% in the premarket, as its quarterly earnings beat estimates. The company also announced a $5.50 per share special dividend and a 21% increase in its quarterly dividend. Dick's earned an adjusted $5.08 per share for its latest quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Higher; Dick's Sporting Goods Beats Q2 Views

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.07% to 35,389.32 while the NASDAQ rose 0.17% to 15,045.45. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.14% to 4,492.57. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 38,077,520 cases with around 630,830 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,512,360 cases and 435,750 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,614,860 COVID-19 cases with 575,740 deaths. In total, there were at least 213,301,290 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,454,810 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Comments / 0

Community Policy