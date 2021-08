Will Levis steps into the starting quarterback job for Kentucky in just a couple weeks with as much fan hype as any recent signal caller. Terry Wilson came in with the junior college hype, sure. But Levis comes in with Penn State hype and some social media videos that have the fans clamoring for what he might bring to an offense with some weapons. But what do we really have to compare Levis with? I think the most fair comparison we can do is holding him up against other 1st year starters for Kentucky in the post-Couch era. Obviously some of these guys played in more pass happy offenses but it is still fair to see how guys who haven’t faced the spotlight handled it in their first seasons.