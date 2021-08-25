The winning images from this photography prize will soothe your soul

Photography prizes tend to have quite clear-cut categories, from nature and photojournalism to landscapes and portraiture. However, AAP Magazine’s latest prize is a bit different to the norm, and is dedicated to ‘shapes’.

The magazine says it was “looking for submissions of works of art that explore composition and form as a fundamental aspect of the photographic aesthetic, be it pure visual formalism or in support of a thematic objective”.

The final list was made up of 25 photographers from 13 different countries, with all very different takes on the broad theme. It shows just how keen a photographer’s eye is – amateurs might find it difficult to make the composition really sing. What the professionals have done is create images drawing on the theme of shape, in ways you really can’t take your eyes off…

First place winner

Although the photo is called ‘Sand Dunes’ and looks like a black and white image of the Sahara turned on its side, it’s actually the silhouette of a human body.

Second place

This picture, taken in Moenchengladbach, western Germany feels straight out of a Wes Anderson film.

Third place

It might seem like a dreamy picture of space, but photographer Martine Lemarchand created this image using things you can find in your kitchen – including plates, bowls, coffee, eggs and oil.

Some of our favourites from the merit gallery…

All About Photo AAP Magazine (all-about-photo.com) #19 SHAPES via photopublicity.com.