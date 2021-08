Josie Grace Justison, precious from the start and made in His perfect image, went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. Miss Josie was born April 21, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center to William and Nicole Justison of Inwood, West Virginia. Born with Down Syndrome and a heart defect, she fought valiantly every day but her little heart gave all it could.