Barbara Chlypavka, the daughter of the late Alma and Bodan Chlypavka of Roscoe, NY, and recent resident of Martinsburg, WV, passed Aug. 18, 2021. Barbara was a lover of music and a lover of books. She earned her undergraduate degree as a voice major in Music Education at Shenandoah University in Winchester, VA, and a master's degree in education as a Reading Specialist from New York State University, Oneonta campus. She was a dedicated professional and taught in the New York State public school system for 26 years.