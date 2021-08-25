Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Gatwick still planning to bring emergency runway into routine use

By Neil Lancefield
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Gatwick is pressing ahead with its plan to bring its emergency runway into regular use despite the collapse in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The UK’s second busiest airport said the work could be completed by 2029 and will align with the Government’s policy of “making best use of existing runways”.

It also claimed it will be delivered in a “sustainable way which helps to achieve the Government’s overall goal of net-zero emissions by 2050”.

The West Sussex airport is launching a public consultation on the scheme on September 9, after first suggesting in October 2018 that the emergency runway could be brought into routine use.

The emergency runway is currently used as a taxiway or when the main runway is closed due to maintenance or incidents.

Under the plan, the emergency runway would be used for departures of smaller planes.

Operating as a two-runway airport would enable Gatwick to boost its annual passenger capacity from 62 million to 75 million by 2038.

Gatwick lost out to Heathrow in a bid to obtain Government approval to build an additional runway.

The centre lines of Gatwick’s main and emergency runways are separated by 650ft (198m).

The plan involves increasing the gap by widening the emergency runway by 39ft (12m) to comply with safety regulations.

Only around one million passengers travelled through Gatwick in the first seven months of this year.

That total was reached after just 10 days in 2019.

We are confident that Gatwick will not only fully recover to previous passenger levels, but has the potential to continue to grow back into one of Europe's premier airports

Gatwick Airport chief executive Stewart Wingate

Speaking from the South Terminal, which is temporarily closed due to the reduction in flights, the airport’s chief executive, Stewart Wingate, admitted that “things are not normal at Gatwick today”.

But he insisted that “now is the right time” to launch a 12-week public consultation on using the emergency runway as there will be “a requirement for airport expansion by the late 2020s”.

Gatwick expects pre-pandemic traffic levels will return by 2025 or 2026.

Mr Wingate said: “While we are currently experiencing low passenger and air traffic volumes due to the global pandemic, we are confident that Gatwick will not only fully recover to previous passenger levels, but has the potential to continue to grow back into one of Europe’s premier airports.”

The airport said its plan would generate approximately 18,400 additional jobs by 2038 and boost its contribution to the region’s economy in Gross Value Added by £1.5 billion.

More than 40% of airport staff were made redundant last year due to the coronavirus crisis.

Local campaign group Communities Against Gatwick Noise and Emissions claimed the plan “flies in the face of the climate emergency, we are all facing”.

It said: “It is despicable for a company to ignore the emissions that planes in and out of Gatwick produce, that is causing grave danger for future generations that will have to pay the price for today’s greed of this leisure airport.”

The consultation will open on September 9.

In order to gain planning permission to routinely use the stand-by runway, Gatwick must follow the Development Consent Order process which culminates in a final decision by the Transport Secretary.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

225K+
Followers
104K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heathrow Airport#Executive Airport#Runways#Gatwick Airport#Economy#Transport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Lifestyleyourmileagemayvary.net

Other Passengers Mutiny When Flight Attendants Ask 2 Men To Leave Plane

Ever since air travel has started to increase again, the airlines have had a lot of problems with passengers who refuse to listen to flight attendants. In fact, the FAA has received over 3,700 reports of unruly passengers since January. The U.S. isn’t the only country with such disruptive flyers...
TravelShropshire Star

Holidaymakers subjected to ‘constant rollercoaster’ after 50 travel rule changes

The rules for international arrivals have changed 50 times since the first coronavirus lockdown in March 2020. Holidaymakers have been subjected to 50 changes in the rules for international travel since the first coronavirus lockdown, according to new analysis. The travel industry expressed dismay at the “constant rollercoaster” of alterations...
WorldBBC

Cardiff Airport announces Ryanair flights to Dublin

Flights between Cardiff and Dublin are to resume from October, Cardiff Airport has announced. The airport said Ryanair would operate four weekly flights from 31 October, running on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The route was previously operated by Flybe, which collapsed in March 2020, with the Covid pandemic partly...
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Why London Is The World’s Busiest City For Air Travel

Data about air traffic often reveals some interesting findings. For over twenty years, Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson has held the record for the busiest airport globally. Beijing, Los Angeles, and Dubai are close behind. London Heathrow only makes it to seventh place. But if data from all city airports are combined, London is the clear leader in passenger numbers. This article looks at the reasons that combine to explain this.
LifestyleTelegraph

‘Gatwick fined me £100 for a 45-second drive through passenger drop-off zone’

Has a company treated you unfairly? Our consumer champion, Sally Hamilton, is here to help. For how to contact her click here. On June 5, I went to Gatwick Express Testing, a drive-through Covid testing centre on the grounds of the airport’s south terminal, to get a PCR test. Afterwards, I drove via the terminal’s passenger drop-off zone, which I’ve done numerous times when using the airport.
WorldTelegraph

US ban on UK travellers could stay in place until November, airlines fear

The US could maintain its ban on UK travellers until Thanksgiving on November 25, airlines fear, in a further blow to US-UK relations. A major airline is this week expected to postpone plans to launch scheduled services from London to New York in September until November amid concerns that there are no signs of any imminent lifting of the ban.
WorldBBC

Ryanair to end flights at Belfast airports

Ryanair is ending its operations at both of Belfast's airports. It will cease flights from Belfast City Airport in September and from Belfast International Airport in October. Belfast International Airport said it was disappointed but had anticipated the move and was engaging with other airlines to replace the routes. Ryanair...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Foreign Office lifts advisory against travel to Italy

The UK Foreign Office (FCDO) has lifted its blanket advisory against all non-essential travel to Italy.It withdrew the former warning due to “the current assessment of Covid-19 risks”.The FCDO advice is separate to the Department for Transport’s traffic light system for international travel, which grades countries as red, amber or green depending on the risk of arrivals reimporting coronavirus infections into the UK, particularly virus variants of concern.Instead, the FCDO assesses the risks to the traveller of falling ill while abroad, as well as other threats in terms of security, health and natural disasters.The lifting of the travel advisory means...
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Gatwick brings in new finance chief to help ‘build back business’

A new finance chief is joining Gatwick to help the airport rebuild its business decimated by the Covid crisis. Former American Airlines airport operations and cargo senior vice president Jim Butler takes up the position in September. He has more than 20 years of airline experience and played a lead...
Worldeturbonews.com

London Heathrow Airport Skies are Turning Blue in a Storm

As more countries hit their vaccine rollout milestones whilst maintaining low infection rates, the reopening of vital trading links such as Canada and Singapore is critical for British business. Severed trade links must be restored as soon as the data allows, and UK Government should not delay these vital decisions.
Worldsimpleflying.com

London Gatwick Reignites 2nd Runway Plans After COVID Pause

Gatwick is looking to go ahead with plans to develop a second runway for routine use. The airport plans to move the center line of its emergency runway further away from its primary runway to allow simultaneous use. The move is expected to boost passenger traffic to 75 million annually by the end of the decade and add 100,000 flights per year.
Worldsimpleflying.com

The UK’s 3 Busiest Airports Are Europe’s Worst Affected By COVID

The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) has analyzed the latest Eurocontrol statistics on aviation and has found that three of the UK’s airports are the worst affected in Europe as a result of COVID. BALPA cites ongoing restrictions as the catalyst for this impact, and warns that more job losses could still be to come.
LifestyleTelegraph

Gatwick plans second runway with ‘smart motorway’ scheme

Gatwick aims to almost double its capacity with a £500m plan to create an extra runway by widening the main taxiway. In a move that emulates “smart motorways” - where the hard shoulder becomes an extra lane - the airport will move the centre line of the taxiway that is already used as a standby runway north by 12 metres.
Aerospace & DefenseShropshire Star

British Airways plans subsidiary for short-haul flights at Gatwick

The unnamed airline would run alongside BA’s long-haul operation at the West Sussex airport. British Airways is planning to launch a subsidiary to operate short-haul flights at Gatwick Airport. The unnamed airline would run alongside its parent company’s long-haul operation at the West Sussex airport. BA has suspended its domestic...
LifestyleFlight Global.com

Gatwick airport to launch consultation on dual-runway expansion plan

London Gatwick airport will next month launch a public consultation over plans to bring its northern runway into routine use to support long-term growth ambitions of lifting passenger capacity to 75 million by 2038. Gatwick operates as a single-runway airport and the existing northern runway acts as a standby. It...
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Gatwick to consult on using its second runway

Gatwick will launch a public consultation next month about plans to bring its existing northern runway into routine use. The airport said that using this second runway will secure the hub’s long-term growth, create 18,400 extra jobs and generate £1.5 billion for the region by 2038. Environmental campaigners yesterday slated...
LifestyleAviation Week

Gatwick Airport starts process to build full-scale second runway

London Gatwick Airport has embarked on the lengthy procedure to design and build a full-scale second runway. Gatwick, which is south of the capital, is the world’s busiest single-runway airport. It handled 46.5 million passengers in its rolling 12-month figures before the pandemic struck. Parallel... Subscription Required. Gatwick Airport starts...

Comments / 0

Community Policy