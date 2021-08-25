Lexington and Thomasville hospitals reinstate visitation restrictions due to increase in COVID cases
With the recent increase in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant, the two hospital systems in Davidson County reinstated visitor restrictions on Tuesday. Both Novant Health, including Thomasville Medical Center and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, which includes Lexington Medical Center, have adjusted their visitor restrictions to reduce potential exposure to the virus, including limiting the number of people in the emergency departments.www.the-dispatch.com
