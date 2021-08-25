How embryo-like stem cell models could be used in drug safety tests

Chronically high cholesterol levels are associated with increased risk of breast cancer, and with worse outcomes in most cancers, but the link hasn’t been fully understood. Studies in cancer cells and in mice by a Duke Cancer Institute-led team have now identified a mechanism that underpins how breast cancer cells use cholesterol to develop tolerance to stress, making them invulnerable as they migrate from the original tumor site. The findings showed that chronic exposure to the cholesterol metabolite, 27HC, effectively selects for cells that exhibit increased cellular uptake and/or biosynthesis of lipids, and these cells show much greater metastatic capacity. The results also showed that the metabolic stress imposed upon cells by the accumulated lipids requires sustained expression of GPX4, a negative regulator of ferroptotic cell death.
