Cortez, CO

Get involved to ensure best 21st-century education for our children

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter reading the recent article in The Journal regarding last week’s Montezuma-Cortez school board meeting, I feel compelled to speak up. As a local long-time educator, I understand how imperative it is for districts to meet the needs of all students regardless of cultural, religious or socio-economic backgrounds. When we fail to do so, the community suffers greatly. Economic and social prosperity benefits all. Or as one of my colleagues is fond of saying, a rising tide floats all boats.

