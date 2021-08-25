Cancel
TUXEDO refresh the Polaris 15 and 17 laptops with new AMD and Intel options

Cover picture for the articleWith both models you get to choose between either an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or an Intel Core i7-11800H and the only GPU option is the NVIDIA RTX 3060 GPU, so they've simplified the options available since the last generation. A little less choice but still good specifications to get a lot done.

