A great experience in the park

Sadly, this season’s Music in the Park concerts concluded Friday, Aug. 13. As a first-time attendee, all I can say is “wow, what a wonderful experience!” The music was fun, but what I appreciated most of all was watching the community come together and share this experience with complete strangers. The diversity of the crowd was a wonderful mix of community members coming together and having a good time. Watching and listening to the little children laughing and running around playing what game their imagination would conjure up brought a smile to my face. The topper of the evening was the “conga line” what a great way to close out a wonderful evening.