Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlingame, CA

A great experience in the park

San Mateo Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Sadly, this season’s Music in the Park concerts concluded Friday, Aug. 13. As a first-time attendee, all I can say is “wow, what a wonderful experience!” The music was fun, but what I appreciated most of all was watching the community come together and share this experience with complete strangers. The diversity of the crowd was a wonderful mix of community members coming together and having a good time. Watching and listening to the little children laughing and running around playing what game their imagination would conjure up brought a smile to my face. The topper of the evening was the “conga line” what a great way to close out a wonderful evening.

www.smdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Burlingame, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...
Combat SportsPosted by
Fox News

Jake Paul beats Tyron Woodley via split decision, remains undefeated

Jake Paul stepped into the boxing ring in Cleveland on Sunday without a blemish on his record and left the city the same way. Paul defeated Tyron Woodley via split decision to pick up his fourth professional boxing win. It was the first time in the YouTube star’s short career he didn’t end the fight with a knockout. The bout lasted all eight rounds.
EducationPosted by
CNN

Fauci: School Covid-19 vaccine mandates are a 'good idea'

(CNN) — Mandating Covid-19 vaccines for children to attend school in person is a "good idea" due to a strong benefit-risk ratio, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. "I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea," Fauci told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

Comments / 0

Community Policy