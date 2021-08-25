Saratoga Hospital adds movement disorder specialist to neurology team
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Movement disorder specialist Dr. Kathrin LaFaver has joined Saratoga Hospital Medical Group – Neurology, bringing significant expertise in treating patients with Parkinson’s disease, essential tremor, dystonia, ataxia, and other movement-related neurological conditions. LaFaver joins Saratoga Hospital from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, where...www.saratogian.com
