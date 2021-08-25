Cancel
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3

By Julian Chokkatt
Wired
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey fold! The Flip3 is wonderfully compact, and the Fold3 genuinely makes multitasking easier. Nice 120-Hz screens. Good performance. You get perks like wireless charging, NFC, and 5G. More durable than the previous models, and they're finally IPX8 water resistant. Flip3's battery barely lasts a day. Fold3 software requires some tinkering on your part, and its in-display selfie camera is bad. The Fold3 is also quite bulky and heavy. Both are expensive.

