Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Words carry power. Choose them carefully.

Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA famous study was conducted to determine the impact of human words. In this study, the research team filled three mason jars with cooked rice. For several months, one jar was spoken to with hate, another with love, and the final jar was virtually ignored. The results of the experiment were shocking. The hate jar became moldy, while the love jar remained pristine. As for the ignored jar, it fell somewhere in the middle. Could it be that words are so powerful they can actually affect and harm an inanimate object?

www.examiner-enterprise.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mason
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Religionsjnewsonline.com

Pastoral Commentary: God answers our prayers when we accept His call in our lives

“Greater love hath no one than this, that one lay down his life for his friends. (NIV- one) Ye are my friends, if ye do whatsoever I command you. Henceforth I call you not servants; for the servant knows (NIV) not what his lord doeth: but I have called you friends; for all things that I have heard of my Father I have made known unto you.  Ye have not chosen me, but I have chosen you, and ordained you, that ye should go and bring forth fruit, and that your fruit should remain; that whatsoever ye shall ask of the Father in my name, he may give it you. These things I command you, that ye love one another.” John 15:13-17 (KJV)
Relationship Advicewomenworking.com

3 Mind Games Insecure Men Will Play In Relationships

When something goes wrong in a relationship, the first person we may want to blame is ourselves. After all, we want to give our partner the benefit of the doubt in the beginning of a relationship, and hope for the best. But what if you aren’t the one to blame?
Relationship Advicepowerofpositivity.com

17 Signs Your Partner Is Emotionally Attached to You

Many people in the world can date, but very few will become emotionally attached to you. Some say that such an attachment like this can only come from your soul mate, but other folks would argue that you can have such a connection with someone other than a romantic partner.
Religiontheodysseyonline.com

Bible Verses About Protection

It doesn't make any difference if we're under God's protection, however that doesn't mean it stops the storms. It is surrounding us. It does anyway give enormous strength and protection to each fight that we face in our lives. Storms are not generally unsurprising and never have full rule, since He advises us that solidly in His midst that: You are ensured by a Mighty God. You may feel wind or hear it however His covering and protection, you don't need to confront it single-handedly.
Religionpraisedc.com

5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God

Often times it’s not until we lose control that we realize who’s in control. Whether or not you’ve found yourself in this situation spiraling out of control, knowing when to “give it to God” is vital. What does giving it to God mean?. Most might think it means giving up...
ReligionTelegraph

Sacred Mysteries: Is time, so hard to grasp, something that’s real?

Is time real? It’s a puzzling question. The Taliban were supposed to have said of the Americans: “You have the watches, but we have the time.” But if it’s to be a joust of aphorisms, then J M Keynes had remarked a century ago: “This long run is a misleading guide to current affairs. In the long run we are all dead.”
Religionkentuckytoday.com

Russian believers praying for U.S. to return to its Christian roots

DULUTH, Ga. – Russian believers are concerned about the spiritual health of the United States and are praying the country will return to the Christian values it was founded on, the leader of the Russian Baptist Union said Friday. Peter Mitskevich, who also serves as president of the Moscow Theological...
ReligionSentinel

Let the peace of God rule our hearts

Good morning, faithful reading friend! Yes, this morning, the Lord invites you to “Come, just as you are”. Whether you come in a state of despair, weariness, or joy matters not…just that you “come.” This morning, I’m sitting on my porch, watching the rain fall so gently. I should have been in the sweet corn patch already, but I come this morning, weary.
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Accept God’s Will No Matter What

This column includes small doses of Rebbe Nachman’s wisdom, helping us to get through the week in a more spiritual way. “And do not rely on your own understanding” (Proverbs 3:5) Rebbe Nachman tells us an important foundational concept in Likutey Moharan II, 12: “When we follow our own reasoning...
ReligionOrange Leader

FAITH: Does God speak back to you in your prayers?

We have a crisis going on in our lives right now, so I have been in perpetual praying mode. I’m basically praying without ceasing, like 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 states. “16 Rejoice always, 17 pray without ceasing, 18 give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”
Educationarcamax.com

Is it wrong for a Christian to attend a secular college?

Q: I have been given a scholarship to a state university, but my parents don’t like the idea of me getting a secular education. I don’t want to go against their advice, but I don’t have the same financial opportunity at a Christian college. Is it wrong for a Christian to attend a secular college? – C.S.
ReligionOrange Leader

FAITH: Getting old might be better than you think

It’s funny how we marvel at man-made items, but walk right past the flowers, trees, grass, etc. and don’t take notice. It’s almost as if we have become immune to them. I have always loved sunsets. I probably have 2000+ pictures of sunsets on my phone. I can’t bring myself to delete any of them because every one of them is so unique.
Religionnsjonline.com

THE WORD: God will keep his promises

Obadiah follows the books of Philemon, Third John and Second John on the list of the shortest books of the Bible. Like the others on this list, Obadiah is a single chapter. It has fewer verses than Philemon, with 21, but has more words. The Book of Obadiah is the...
Religionarcamax.com

Was the unknown God an idol without a name?

Q: Being a history student, I am fascinated by so many stories in the Bible. I have been told that it mentions an unknown God. Was that an idol without a name? — H.S. A: Paul declared, “Men of Athens, I perceive that in all things you are very religious; for as I was… considering the objects of your worship, I even found an altar with this inscription: TO THE UNKNOWN GOD. Therefore, the One whom you worship without knowing, Him I proclaim to you” (Acts 17:22-23). What a marvelous declaration. The people of Athens had not stopped to consider their dark side. They had been too busy making gods like themselves.
ReligionShelbyville News

A relationship with Jesus is our primary concern

As we’ve seen in the past year or so, we live in a time of great social upheaval. Our world, and especially our nation, has been rocked with political violence, rioting, racial disturbances and a global pandemic. Add on top of that our ongoing issues – poverty, crime, corruption and the like – and it’s no wonder the Bible says that our world is dying right in front of our eyes (1 John 2:17).
Religionrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

ELDER: Watch out for mispronunciations of God’s word

Maybe you’ve seen the TV commercial where a little girl repeatedly mispronounces the name “Pinnacle” as “piccanel.” Some of our kids made a few of those types of blunders too, such as referring to spaghetti as “pasgetti” or to a blanket as a “lambert”. It can be cute when a young child twists words in those ways. However, I have to admit that those commercials have become a little annoying, especially when you realize the girl is now old enough to know better and that the initial cute slip-up has become merely a staged ad campaign.
ReligionTimes Gazette

Jesus is the only way

God is love: 1 John 4:8-10. But one of the most dangerous messages people are promoting today is: (because God is love no one is going to hell and everyone is going to Heaven. Not only is everyone going to heaven, but there are many ways in which to arrive).
Healthaugustachronicle.com

Kill 'em with kindness and maybe they won't get us all killed

It’s hard not to bristle a little at the latest advice regarding how to deal with anti-vaxxers. Everywhere you turn, we (the vaccinated) are told to never argue and berate but rather to speak calmly, avoid demeaning language and basically treat them like we’re a hostage negotiator. That’s my takeaway but it seems about right since the unvaxxed are holding the country hostage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy