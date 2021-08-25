Words carry power. Choose them carefully.
A famous study was conducted to determine the impact of human words. In this study, the research team filled three mason jars with cooked rice. For several months, one jar was spoken to with hate, another with love, and the final jar was virtually ignored. The results of the experiment were shocking. The hate jar became moldy, while the love jar remained pristine. As for the ignored jar, it fell somewhere in the middle. Could it be that words are so powerful they can actually affect and harm an inanimate object?www.examiner-enterprise.com
Comments / 0