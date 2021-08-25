Cancel
Afghanistan Almost Beat Polio. Now the Future Is Uncertain

By Maryn McKenn
Wired
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA week, global attention to Afghanistan has focused on the Taliban’s stunningly swift return to power, and the international airlift that is getting diplomats, Western workers, and refugees out. But a small cohort of disease experts is riveted by the political turnover for another reason: They worry it could undermine the long campaign to eradicate polio, which hinges on that country—and where, after years of disappointments, success now seems close.

