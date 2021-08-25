Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Unicorn backpacks, shortages fuel school spending dilemmas. Here's how to save money

Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParents are expected to pull out their wallets and spend more money during this year's back-to-class shopping season. But honestly, how much more should anyone spend?. Many parents went through a stress-packed school year where a tough job market and stay-at-home safety measures put the squeeze on many families' finances. Many parents had to build a desk or two and add other learn-remotely expenses, including laptops and headphones, into their budgets.

www.freep.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backpacks#School Supplies#Consumer Price Index#The Npd Group#Covid#Inkster Academy#Kpmg#Michigan State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Central, LAPosted by
WAFB

Tips on how to save money when stocking up for school supplies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School is in session for several students in the Capital Region, and now that we have a better idea of what school will look like, we have some tips for school supply shopping. As teachers and students stock up for a safe year, the BBB has some tips on how to keep the expenses to a minimum.
Educationcbslocal.com

Back-To-School Shopping Money-Saving Tips

Kids will be headed back to the classroom soon, and that means parents have to open up their wallets. Mike Kojonen from Principal Preservation Services gives us some money-saving tips.
EducationMLive.com

Amazon’s back to school deals, save on backpacks & accessories

Amazon offers back to school savings for kids in every grade. Browse fun picks at low prices, and find the perfect backpack, lunch bag, accessory, and more—all in Amazon’s back to school shop. Amazon Prime members get access to fast shipping and exclusive deals. For only $12.99/month, save big on...
EconomyNBC Connecticut

Here's How Much Money Each Generation Has Saved for Retirement

When it comes to personal and retirement savings, millennials are firmly in the middle of the pack compared to other generations. Millennials (ages 25 to 40) have an average of $51,300 in personal savings, while their retirement accounts have an average balance of $63,300. That's according to Northwestern Mutual's 2021 Planning & Progress Study, which surveyed more than 2,000 American adults.
EducationKansas City Star

It’s no secret the college experience is pricey. Here’s how smart students save money

Earlier this summer, I shared some tips and tricks to decking out your college dorm room without breaking the bank. With the school year quickly approaching, and students heading back to their college towns, I’m sharing a few basic tips for college students trying to save money. College is very expensive, an obvious fact to most. From registering for classes, to textbooks, to meal plans, to social activities — it all adds up. Follow these tips to save money everywhere possible at school this semester.
San Antonio, TXKENS 5

With postage hikes coming, here's how to save on shipping

SAN ANTONIO — Postage gets more expensive starting August 29, 2021. The United States Postal Service said prices for products and services will go up almost 7 percent overall. This is a planned price increase that is part of the post office’s 10 year plan to achieve financial sustainability. The Forever stamp will be 3 cents more and you will pay 58 cents for it. So, buy some Forever stamps this week to get them at the lower, 55 cent price. The postal service said it still has the most affordable prices for letters in the world compared to many other countries.
KidsPosted by
Fox News

Record delta COVID-19 wave hits kids, raises fear as US schools open

The day before he was supposed to start fourth grade, Francisco Rosales was admitted to a Dallas hospital with COVID-19, struggling to breathe, with dangerously low oxygen levels and an uncertain outcome. It wasn’t supposed to be like this, thought his frightened mother, Yessica Gonzalez. Francisco was normally healthy and...
Educationnewfolks.com

Best back-to-school sales for the new school year

Unless your child has started school already, you and your family are probably busy enjoying the rest of the beautiful summer season. However, retailers have already had back-to-school sales running for weeks now. There are some really incredible deals and sales out there to be had. Did you know that the average family spends approximately $500 on back-to-school clothes and supplies? This is according to a Deloitte survey done in 2020 that sought to find out how much parents spent. If you want 2021 to be easier on your wallet, check out these back-to-school sales!
Craftsbury, VTWKTV

These restaurants are facing ingredient shortages. Here's how they're coping

Earlier this summer, Nadav Mille found himself on an emergency pita run. Mille and his wife own a small catering company in Craftsbury, Vermont called Chef Nadav LLC, which sells Mediterranean cuisine among other food. Typically, he orders items like pitas weeks ahead of time from food distributor Sysco. But on this occasion, he learned about 12 hours before the order was to have arrived that it wasn't coming.
EducationWTAJ

Back to School: Chipotle giving $100k back to teachers for school supplies

(WTAJ) — Chipotle is looking to give back to school teachers this year by giving away $100,000 to reimburse them for back to school supplies they bought out of pocket. The company sent a Tweet on Tuesday telling teachers they could be reimbursed for the back to school school supplies they bought out of pocket. All it takes is a reply to their tweet with a picture and the hashtag #suppliescontest.
Retailbizjournals

Here’s how the Delta variant could affect consumer spending

Consumers had been on a post-pandemic spending spree, dropping hundreds more each month than they were last year. But the Delta variant’s spread could curb that spending. In recent weeks, with consumer confidence boosted by the growing number of vaccinated Americans and the falling number of Covid-19 cases, consumers were spending an average of $765 more per month compared to summer 2020, according to recent findings from the MassMutual Consumer Spending & Saving Index.
Energy Industryhandymantips.org

NSW Electricity Plans: Tips on How to Save Money

Electricity is a crucial form of energy needed to run most of your appliances in your home and office. Electricity bills are major utility expenses for NSW families. According to the latest data, the average annual electricity bill in the state is around $1421. Homeowners are mostly looking for ways...
Family Relationshipsmomblogsociety.com

How to Save Money as a New Mom

There’s no getting around it: becoming a parent is expen$ive. And we’re not even talking about all the cash you’ll shell out to babysitters for date night. We’re talking about the first days, weeks, and months of being a new mom. In this article, we’ll go over some new mom money-saving tips that won’t require you to take out a debt consolidation loan to buy the necessities.
Lifestylehermoney.com

Frequent Travelers On How They Save Money On Vacation

When wanderlust gets the best of you, it’s easy to lose a couple of hours researching the best flights, hotels with rooms-to-die-for and other adventures you’ll want to experience on your journey. Even though many of us aren’t ready to pull the trigger on a journey just yet, we’re doing lots of research now — window shopping, if you will — on the best possible getaway we can take when the world is safe to travel.

Comments / 1

Community Policy