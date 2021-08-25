Unicorn backpacks, shortages fuel school spending dilemmas. Here's how to save money

Unless your child has started school already, you and your family are probably busy enjoying the rest of the beautiful summer season. However, retailers have already had back-to-school sales running for weeks now. There are some really incredible deals and sales out there to be had. Did you know that the average family spends approximately $500 on back-to-school clothes and supplies? This is according to a Deloitte survey done in 2020 that sought to find out how much parents spent. If you want 2021 to be easier on your wallet, check out these back-to-school sales!