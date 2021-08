A man holds a certificate acknowledging his work for Americans as hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday. Utah’s two senators say their joint constituent office is working around the clock to help the evacuation of U.S. and Afghan citizens from Afghanistan amid the Taliban takeover. (Associated Press) — SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's two senators say their joint constituent office is working around the clock to help the evacuation of U.S. and Afghan citizens from Afghanistan amid the Taliban takeover.