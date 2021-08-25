Jake Gyllenhaal to star in graphic novel adaptation Oblivion Song
Jake Gyllenhaal will produce and star in an adaptation of Oblivion Song, the acclaimed series of graphic novels created by Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici. Deadline reports that the Oscar-nominated actor will take the lead in the film, as well as producing the film alongside Riva Marker via his Nine Stories company, along with Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst of Skybound Entertainment, and Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer of New Republic Pictures.www.flickeringmyth.com
