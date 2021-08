Nearly twice as many District 186 students say they are not vaccinated against COVID-19 than those who say they are. The district is asking students at registration about their vaccination status. Superintendent Jennifer Gill says of around 10,000 students who have completed the registration process, only 1,360 are fully vaccinated, and another 275 have received one dose of the vaccine. More than 27-hundred students report being unvaccinated. In addition, another 37-hundred students are under 12 and are therefore ineligible to receive the shot. More than 16-hundred students declined to answer the question.