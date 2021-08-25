Cancel
Photography

The winning images from this photography prize will soothe your soul

Point Of View series by Sharon Tribelsky (Sharon Tribelsky/PA)

Photography prizes tend to have quite clear-cut categories, from nature and photojournalism to landscapes and portraiture. However, AAP Magazine’s latest prize is a bit different to the norm, and is dedicated to ‘shapes’.

The magazine says it was “looking for submissions of works of art that explore composition and form as a fundamental aspect of the photographic aesthetic, be it pure visual formalism or in support of a thematic objective”.

The final list was made up of 25 photographers from 13 different countries, with all very different takes on the broad theme. It shows just how keen a photographer’s eye is – amateurs might find it difficult to make the composition really sing. What the professionals have done is create images drawing on the theme of shape, in ways you really can’t take your eyes off…

First place winner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48IDY3_0bcG2aM900
Sand Dunes by HsinYa Lin (HsinYa Lin/PA)

Although the photo is called ‘Sand Dunes’ and looks like a black and white image of the Sahara turned on its side, it’s actually the silhouette of a human body.

Second place

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11BWkS_0bcG2aM900
car park I by Klaus Lenzen (Klaus Lenzen/PA)

This picture, taken in Moenchengladbach, western Germany, feels straight out of a Wes Anderson film.

Third place

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=390xZW_0bcG2aM900
« Planetarium” by Martine Lemarchand (Martine Lemarchand/PA)

It might seem like a dreamy picture of space, but photographer Martine Lemarchand created this image using things you can find in your kitchen – including plates, bowls, coffee, eggs and oil.

Some of our favourites from the merit gallery…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O9koK_0bcG2aM900
Movements I by Marlou Pulles (Marlou Pulles/PA)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44DzB4_0bcG2aM900
#697 by Matt Gold (Matt Gold/PA)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PyvGM_0bcG2aM900
Dancing Saffron by Maja Strgar Kurecic (Maja Strgar Kurecic/PA)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cVX5n_0bcG2aM900
The Complex by Dale Odell (Dale Odell/PA)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27lKzI_0bcG2aM900
Trees Of Life by Dede Pickering (Dede Pickering/PA)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tm5Ey_0bcG2aM900
Arches by Elio Ruscetta (Elio Ruscetta/PA)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dcNAb_0bcG2aM900
Fauxliage – Calvary Megachurch, Phoenix, AZ by Annette LeMay Burke (Annette LeMay Burke/PA)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pDJvI_0bcG2aM900
Whatever hurts, with Tylenol.500 mg and 200 mg.2021 by Zoltan Gerliczki (Zoltan Gerliczki/PA)

All About Photo AAP Magazine (all-about-photo.com) #19 SHAPES via photopublicity.com.

