Pay for your kid's college? 3 times to think twice

By CECILIA CLARK of NerdWallet
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 4 days ago

The debate over student loan debt often neglects a significant group: parents. About 1 in every 3 dollars the federal government lent for undergraduate education last year were in a parent’s name. In total, federal parent loan debt is over $103 billion across more than 3.6 million borrowers, according to the office of Federal Student Aid.

