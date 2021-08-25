FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Lynx volleyball ready to test their might
Abraham Lincoln volleyball coach Katie Darrington likes the squad she has returning in 2021, despite the Lynx graduating a sizable senior class. A.L. graduated six seniors from last year’s team, most of which were four-year varsity letter winners. While losing that production is tough, Darrington likes her returning young core and the firepower they bring as well as the seniors who’ll help lead the way.nonpareilonline.com
