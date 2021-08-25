Cancel
Council Bluffs, IA

FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Council Bluffs girls swimming trending up

By Austin Heinen
nonpareilonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a lot of excitement in the air for Council Bluffs swimming, a team consisting of mainly A.L. and T.J. swimmers, as lots of experience returns to the water this fall. Minus Aubrey Smith, who was a state qualifier in the 100-yard freestyle last season, C.B. returns the rest of last year’s experienced group. While the experience is there, coach Logan Maxwell still has plenty of youth on his growing team.

